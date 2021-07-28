Iamgold's Earnings: A Preview

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Iamgold's EPS to be near $0.01 on sales of $301.19 million. In the same quarter last year, Iamgold announced EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $274.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be up 200.0%. Sales would be have grown 9.72% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.01 0.04 0.11 0.04 Revenue Estimate 301.19 M 301.19 M 301.19 M 301.19 M Revenue Actual 297.40 M 347.50 M 335.10 M 284.60 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Iamgold were trading at $2.61 as of July 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Iamgold is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.