Preview: Amalgamated Bank's Earnings

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Amalgamated Bank EPS will likely be near $0.36 while revenue will be around $48.74 million, according to analysts. Amalgamated Bank earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.34 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $53.11 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.88% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 8.23% from the year-ago period. Amalgamated Bank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.33 0.41 0.26 EPS Actual 0.41 0.44 0.54 0.34 Revenue Estimate 48.76 M 50.54 M 53.74 M 50.38 M Revenue Actual 45.84 M 55.70 M 58.01 M 53.11 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Amalgamated Bank are up 31.94%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amalgamated Bank is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.