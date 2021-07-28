Earnings Outlook For Clarivate

On Thursday, July 29, Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Clarivate management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $435.24 million. In the same quarter last year, Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.18 on revenue of $276.90 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 5.56%. Sales would be up 57.18% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Clarivate's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.17 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.14 0.22 0.14 0.18 Revenue Estimate 418.08 M 472.19 M 296.45 M 286.68 M Revenue Actual 431.50 M 471.30 M 286.50 M 276.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Clarivate have declined 12.56%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Clarivate is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.