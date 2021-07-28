Lantheus Stock Gains As Q2 Earnings Surpasses Expectations; Raises FY2021 Outlook
- Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) clocked $101.1 million in sales for Q2 of 2021, beating the consensus of $94.9 million, representing an increase of 53.1% Y/Y.
- Sales exceeded management's guidance range of $93 million - $97 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.11 also surpassed the consensus of $0.05 and increased 8.1% from the prior-year period and above the Company's guidance of $0.03 - $0.06.
- Lantheus generated operating cash flow of $25.9 million, and Free Cash Flow was $23.2 million.
- Outlook: The Company raised full-year 2021 guidance and expects sales of $395 million - $402 million (consensus 396.4 million) against $390 million - $400 million previous.
- It expects FY21 adjusted EPS of approximately $0.38 - $0.42 (consensus $0.38), compared to an earlier forecast of $0.36 - $0.41.
- For Q3 2021, sales are expected to be $95 million - $100 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.05 - $0.07, lower than analysts forecast of $102.8 million and $0.12, respectively.
- Price Action: LNTH shares are up 3.30% at $26 during the market session on the last check Wednesday
