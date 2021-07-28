 Skip to main content

Alkermes: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 400.00% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $303,717,000 rose by 22.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $278,700,000.

Guidance

Alkermes raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.37-$0.62 to $0.52-$0.70.

The company also boosted sales forecast from $1.1 billion-$1.17 billion to $1.145 billion-$1.185 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4e3wudx6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.74

Company's 52-week low was at $15.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.84%

Company Description

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated global biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in major therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several collaborative arrangements to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, to access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies.

 

