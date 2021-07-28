Recap: Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.40% over the past year to $1.93, which beat the estimate of $1.91.

Revenue of $11,703,000,000 higher by 15.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,330,000,000.

Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb reaffirmed FY21 adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.35-$7.55.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bms.com%2F&eventid=3196222&sessionid=1&key=1A76DA15F2D8366F1C03BC897830331C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $68.53

52-week low: $56.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.96%

Company Overview

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is leading in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.