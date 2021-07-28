 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.40% over the past year to $1.93, which beat the estimate of $1.91.

Revenue of $11,703,000,000 higher by 15.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,330,000,000.

Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb reaffirmed FY21 adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.35-$7.55.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bms.com%2F&eventid=3196222&sessionid=1&key=1A76DA15F2D8366F1C03BC897830331C&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $68.53

52-week low: $56.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.96%

Company Overview

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is leading in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

Infinity Pharma Stock Drops After Updated Data From Bladder & Breast Cancer Trials, Q2 Earnings
Bristol Myers Pulls Accelerated Approval For Opdivo In Post-Nexavar Liver Cancer
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Spikes On Distribution Deal, Alzamend Soars On Data, Pfizer-BioNTech To Supply More Vaccine Doses, 3 IPOs
Why This Trader Expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock To Break Out And Trend Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com