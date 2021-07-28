 Skip to main content

Recap: Pfizer Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 37.18% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $18,977,000,000 up by 60.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,450,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.95 and $4.05.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $78,000,000,000 and $80,000,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://pfizer.rev.vbrick.com/#/event-registration/c6538011-09d1-441e-8a32-b74f24fac981

Technicals

52-week high: $43.08

Company's 52-week low was at $33.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.12%

Company Overview

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

 

