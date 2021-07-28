Canon: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 762.50% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $7,945,000,000 up by 27.45% year over year, which missed the estimate of $8,010,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Canon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.94

52-week low: $15.46

Price action over last quarter: down 0.66%

Company Profile

Canon designs, manufactures, and distributes an extensive range of consumer and electronic products, including copiers, cameras, lenses, and inkjet printers. The company operates four major business segments: office, imaging systems, medical systems, and industry and others. Its global customer base and domestically concentrated operations create inherent currency exposure, which can cause performance to fluctuate. Canon's headquarters and 28 of its 46 manufacturing plants are in Japan, but nearly 80% of revenue is delivered from international markets. The firm has been expanding into new geographies and markets to mitigate this exposure.