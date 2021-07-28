 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 4:27am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.

• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $52.37 million.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $278.70 million.

• Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.01 billion.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $159.00 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $566.26 million.

• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.87 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $44.00 million.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.94 million.

• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $246.17 million.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.05 million.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $74.27 million.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $323.44 million.

• Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $642.11 million.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $607.00 million.

• Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $73.13 million.

• Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $606.33 million.

• Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.04 per share on revenue of $199.81 million.

• Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $373.61 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $545.42 million.

• Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $202.02 million.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $282.84 million.

• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $456.41 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $330.82 million.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $371.69 million.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $721.87 million.

• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $863.41 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $464.12 million.

• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $387.13 million.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $263.87 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $376.01 million.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $51.25 million.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $321.91 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $12.11 billion.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $21.80 million.

• Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion.

• Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $85.18 million.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $8.95 million.

• CGI (NYSE:GIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $682.82 million.

• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $203.37 million.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $295.23 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $378.96 million.

• Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.49 per share on revenue of $8.77 billion.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $111.66 million.

• Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.94 million.

• The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $355.02 million.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $853.82 million.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $328.18 million.

• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $469.83 million.

• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $613.94 million.

• Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $267.05 million.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $300.56 million.

• Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $561.64 million.

• Humana (NYSE:HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.82 per share on revenue of $20.52 billion.

• Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.33 billion.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $9.30 billion.

• GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion.

• Bunge (NYSE:BG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $11.48 billion.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $17.78 billion.

• First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.67 billion.

• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.99 million.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $647.81 million.

• Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $67.96 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.50 million.

• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $376.06 million.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $561.20 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $329.22 million.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $719.60 million.

• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.91 million.

• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $442.22 million.

• Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $531.67 million.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $368.13 million.

• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $82.18 million.

• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $960.80 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $542.37 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $87.40 million.

• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $26.86 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $122.04 million.

• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $113.48 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $101.60 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $166.47 million.

• Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $480.67 million.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.40 million.

• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $37.66 million.

• Vale (NYSE:VALE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $252.92 million.

• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.69 million.

• ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $368.59 million.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $545.12 million.

• Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.84 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $168.95 million.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $147.95 million.

• North American (NYSE:NOA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.

• Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $184.87 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $57.17 million.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $337.64 million.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $427.84 million.

• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $188.88 million.

• Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $54.23 million.

• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $136.58 million.

• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $218.31 million.

• PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $38.76 million.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $143.96 million.

• ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $719.79 million.

• Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $238.80 million.

• Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $136.99 million.

• West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $213.54 million.

• MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $204.75 million.

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $995.09 million.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $220.78 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $273.14 million.

• Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $809.39 million.

• CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $276.04 million.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $248.31 million.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $412.73 million.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $742.24 million.

• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $194.97 million.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $514.63 million.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $452.98 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.49 per share on revenue of $86.40 million.

• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $260.77 million.

• Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $854.20 million.

• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.85 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $924.61 million.

• Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $75.52 million.

• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $35.34 million.

• Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $824.59 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $590.81 million.

• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $124.58 million.

• Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.78 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $38.40 million.

• Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $219.50 million.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $70.68 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $285.08 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $134.55 million.

• FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $185.79 million.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $144.55 million.

• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $31.19 million.

• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $69.81 million.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $65.94 million.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $107.27 million.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $69.75 million.

• Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $55.40 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $17.21 million.

• Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.80 million.

• Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $26.23 million.

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $413.57 million.

• Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.

• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $549.06 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $965.70 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $124.31 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $175.81 million.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $977.27 million.

• Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $324.30 million.

• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $474.16 million.

• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $145.36 million.

• Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $614.66 million.

• Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $28.76 million.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $215.70 million.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $478.63 million.

• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $6.27 billion.

• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $127.58 million.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.13 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $902.77 million.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.55 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $428.60 million.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $150.51 million.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $782.93 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $625.76 million.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $920.23 million.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $78.03 million.

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $421.28 million.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $448.79 million.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $50.14 million.

• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $352.76 million.

• Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $192.30 million.

• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $261.76 million.

• Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $856.69 million.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.

• Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $861.76 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $119.28 million.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $116.65 million.

• Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $937.88 million.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.84 billion.

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $27.82 billion.

• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $7.55 billion.

• Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

