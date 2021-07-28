Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.
• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $52.37 million.
• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $278.70 million.
• Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.01 billion.
• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $159.00 million.
• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $566.26 million.
• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.
• Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.87 million.
• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $44.00 million.
• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.94 million.
• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.
• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $246.17 million.
• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.05 million.
• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $74.27 million.
• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $323.44 million.
• Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $642.11 million.
• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $607.00 million.
• Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $73.13 million.
• Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $606.33 million.
• Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.04 per share on revenue of $199.81 million.
• Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $373.61 million.
• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $545.42 million.
• Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
• RPC (NYSE:RES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $202.02 million.
• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $282.84 million.
• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $456.41 million.
• Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $330.82 million.
• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $371.69 million.
• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $721.87 million.
• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $863.41 million.
• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $464.12 million.
• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $387.13 million.
• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $263.87 million.
• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $376.01 million.
• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $51.25 million.
• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $321.91 million.
• Loews (NYSE:L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $12.11 billion.
• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $21.80 million.
• Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion.
• Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $85.18 million.
• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.
• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $8.95 million.
• CGI (NYSE:GIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
• Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $682.82 million.
• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $203.37 million.
• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.
• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $295.23 million.
• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $378.96 million.
• Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.49 per share on revenue of $8.77 billion.
• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $111.66 million.
• Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
• Hess (NYSE:HES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.94 million.
• The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $355.02 million.
• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion.
• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $853.82 million.
• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $328.18 million.
• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $469.83 million.
• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.
• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $613.94 million.
• Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $267.05 million.
• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $300.56 million.
• Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $561.64 million.
• Humana (NYSE:HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.82 per share on revenue of $20.52 billion.
• Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.33 billion.
• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $18.45 billion.
• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $9.30 billion.
• GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion.
• Bunge (NYSE:BG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $11.48 billion.
• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $17.78 billion.
• First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.67 billion.
• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.99 million.
• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $647.81 million.
• Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $67.96 million.
• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.50 million.
• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $376.06 million.
• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $561.20 million.
• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $329.22 million.
• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $719.60 million.
• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.91 million.
• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $442.22 million.
• Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $531.67 million.
• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $368.13 million.
• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $82.18 million.
• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $960.80 million.
• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $542.37 million.
• AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $87.40 million.
• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $26.86 million.
• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $122.04 million.
• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $113.48 million.
• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $101.60 million.
• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $166.47 million.
• Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $480.67 million.
• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.40 million.
• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $37.66 million.
• Vale (NYSE:VALE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion.
• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $252.92 million.
• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.69 million.
• ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $368.59 million.
• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $545.12 million.
• Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.84 million.
• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $168.95 million.
• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $147.95 million.
• North American (NYSE:NOA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.
• Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $184.87 million.
• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $57.17 million.
• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $337.64 million.
• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $427.84 million.
• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $188.88 million.
• Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $54.23 million.
• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $136.58 million.
• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $218.31 million.
• PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $38.76 million.
• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $143.96 million.
• ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $719.79 million.
• Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $238.80 million.
• Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $136.99 million.
• West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $213.54 million.
• MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $204.75 million.
• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $995.09 million.
• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $220.78 million.
• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $273.14 million.
• Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $809.39 million.
• CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $276.04 million.
• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $248.31 million.
• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $412.73 million.
• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $742.24 million.
• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $194.97 million.
• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $514.63 million.
• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $452.98 million.
• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.49 per share on revenue of $86.40 million.
• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $260.77 million.
• Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $854.20 million.
• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.85 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $924.61 million.
• Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $75.52 million.
• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $35.34 million.
• Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $824.59 million.
• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $590.81 million.
• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $124.58 million.
• Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.78 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $38.40 million.
• Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $219.50 million.
• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $70.68 million.
• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $285.08 million.
• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $134.55 million.
• FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $185.79 million.
• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $144.55 million.
• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
• GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $31.19 million.
• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $69.81 million.
• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $65.94 million.
• Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $107.27 million.
• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $69.75 million.
• Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $55.40 million.
• Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $17.21 million.
• Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.80 million.
• Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $26.23 million.
• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $413.57 million.
• Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.
• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
• Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $549.06 million.
• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $965.70 million.
• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $124.31 million.
• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $175.81 million.
• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $977.27 million.
• Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $324.30 million.
• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $474.16 million.
• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.
• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $145.36 million.
• Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $614.66 million.
• Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $28.76 million.
• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $215.70 million.
• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $478.63 million.
• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $6.27 billion.
• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.
• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $127.58 million.
• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.13 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $902.77 million.
• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.55 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
• Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $428.60 million.
• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $150.51 million.
• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
• Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $782.93 million.
• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $625.76 million.
• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $920.23 million.
• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $78.03 million.
• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $421.28 million.
• Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.
• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $448.79 million.
• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $50.14 million.
• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $352.76 million.
• Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
• CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $192.30 million.
• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $261.76 million.
• Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $856.69 million.
• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
• Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $861.76 million.
• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $119.28 million.
• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $116.65 million.
• Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $937.88 million.
• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.84 billion.
• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $27.82 billion.
• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $7.55 billion.
• Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
