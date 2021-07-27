Encore Wire: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1370.00% over the past year to $8.82, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $744,408,000 up by 193.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $456,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Encore Wire hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $84.01

52-week low: $45.32

Price action over last quarter: down 4.26%

Company Description

Encore Wire Corp is engaged in manufacturing electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The company's principal customers are wholesale electrical distributors, who sell building wire and a variety of other products to electrical contractors. Encore offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including tray cable, metal-clad, and armored cable.