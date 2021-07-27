Horizon Tech Finance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) moved higher after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 22.50% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $13,489,000 declined by 0.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $17.95

Company's 52-week low was at $11.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.66%

Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp is a specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to maximize its investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and sustainability industries.