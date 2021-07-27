Recap: Juniper Networks Q2 Earnings

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.86% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $1,172,000,000 rose by 7.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Juniper Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.41-$0.51 vs $0.46 Estimate, Sales $1.2B +/- $50M vs $1.18B Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.juniper.net/investor-relations/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $29.08

52-week low: $19.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.85%

Company Profile

Juniper Networks develops and sells switching, routing, security, related software products, and services for the networking industry. The company operates as one segment and its primary selling verticals are communication service providers, cloud, and enterprise. The California-based company was incorporated in 1996, employs over 9,000 individuals, and sells worldwide, with over half of its sales from the Americas region.