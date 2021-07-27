 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Juniper Networks Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.86% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $1,172,000,000 rose by 7.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Juniper Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.41-$0.51 vs $0.46 Estimate, Sales $1.2B +/- $50M vs $1.18B Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.juniper.net/investor-relations/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $29.08

52-week low: $19.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.85%

Company Profile

Juniper Networks develops and sells switching, routing, security, related software products, and services for the networking industry. The company operates as one segment and its primary selling verticals are communication service providers, cloud, and enterprise. The California-based company was incorporated in 1996, employs over 9,000 individuals, and sells worldwide, with over half of its sales from the Americas region.

 

Related Articles (JNPR)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba
Analyzing Juniper Networks's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings