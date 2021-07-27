A Preview Of Shopify's Earnings

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.96 and sales around $1.04 billion. Shopify reported a per-share profit of $1.05 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $714.34 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 8.57% decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 45.59% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.73 1.25 0.51 -0.02 EPS Actual 2.01 1.58 1.13 1.05 Revenue Estimate 865.48 M 910.22 M 653.22 M 505.08 M Revenue Actual 988.65 M 977.74 M 767.40 M 714.34 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify were trading at $1582.28 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Shopify is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.