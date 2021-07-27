 Skip to main content

Recap: Ardmore Shipping Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 156.10% year over year to ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $26,781,000 declined by 43.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $30,950,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1191/40909

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.43

52-week low: $2.61

Price action over last quarter: down 19.25%

Company Description

Ardmore Shipping Corp owns and operates a fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers, which provide seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals across the globe. The company is focused on fuel efficiency and cost leadership, and it provides its shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. Its main customers are oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

 

