Recap: Repligen Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021
Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 88.10% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $162,960,000 rose by 86.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $144,100,000.

Outlook

Repligen raised FY21 EPS guidance from $2.21-$2.28 to $2.71-$2.78.

The comapny also boosted sales guidance from $565 million-$590 million to $625 million-$645 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rgen/mediaframe/45880/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $228.84

52-week low: $131.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.77%

Company Overview

Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company. It develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies and flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's customers include life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen markets its products globally through a direct commercial organization in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as through strategic partners in select markets. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

