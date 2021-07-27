Recap: Invesco Q2 Earnings

Shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) decreased 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 122.86% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $1,303,000,000 higher by 26.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,280,000,000.

Outlook

Invesco hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Invesco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3190580&sessionid=1&key=0AA785A8835D0CD7F38BDDE6BBEE2A7A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.71

52-week low: $9.72

Price action over last quarter: down 10.03%

Company Profile

Invesco provides investment management services to retail (70% of managed assets) and institutional (30%) clients. At the end of May 2021, the firm had $1.505 trillion in assets under management spread out among its equity (52% of AUM), balanced (6%), fixed-income (21%), alternative investment (13%), and money market (8%) operations. Passive products account for 29% of Invesco's total AUM, including 47% of the company's equity operations and 14% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's U.S. retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside the U.S., with close to one third of its AUM sourced from Canada (2%), the U.K. (5%), continental Europe (11%), and Asia (14%).