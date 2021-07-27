 Skip to main content

United Parcel Service: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) fell 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 43.19% year over year to $3.05, which beat the estimate of $2.81.

Revenue of $23,424,000,000 up by 14.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,240,000,000.

Outlook

United Parcel Service hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Parcel Service hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479866&tp_key=500da9c41b

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $219.59

52-week low: $117.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.73%

Company Profile

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic U.S. package operations generate 61% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Less-than-truckload shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remaining 19%.

 

