Recap: QCR Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 59.09% year over year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $43,516,000 up by 6.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $44,510,000.

Outlook

QCR Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

QCR Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $50.19

Company's 52-week low was at $25.54

Price action over last quarter: down 0.88%

Company Overview

QCR Holdings Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The bank operates through segments namely Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and all other segments. The commercial bank segment is geographically divided by markets namely QCBT, CRBT, CSB and SFCB. It generates revenue in the form of interest.