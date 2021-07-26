 Skip to main content

Recap: First Bank Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 114.29% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $21,763,000 rose by 19.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,170,000.

Guidance

First Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $14.41

52-week low: $6.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.68%

Company Profile

First Bank is a full-service commercial bank, with an emphasis on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Bank provides its customers with a variety of financial services targeting all segments of the retail and corporate market. Its Business Banking offers commercial deposit accounts, business loans, online banking, cash management.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings