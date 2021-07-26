Medpace Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 65.62% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $278,293,000 up by 35.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $272,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Medpace Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $196.12

52-week low: $105.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.82%

Company Overview

Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organization. It is engaged in scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.