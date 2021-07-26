Preview: Agilysys's Earnings

On Tuesday, July 27, Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Agilysys analysts model for earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $36.91 million. Agilysys EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.08. Revenue was $29.81 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 100.0%. Revenue would be have grown 23.83% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.21 0.11 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.21 0.23 0.29 0.08 Revenue Estimate 36.70 M 36.09 M 34.28 M 25.82 M Revenue Actual 36.34 M 36.67 M 34.36 M 29.81 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys were trading at $54.58 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 201.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Agilysys is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.