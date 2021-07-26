Earnings Outlook For A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.11 and sales around $56.63 million. In the same quarter last year, A10 Networks reported earnings per share of $0.09 on sales of $52.50 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 22.22% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 7.87% from the year-ago period. A10 Networks's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.15 0.09 0.05 EPS Actual 0.12 0.18 0.13 0.09 Revenue Estimate 55.63 M 63.29 M 55.65 M 53.09 M Revenue Actual 54.84 M 62.66 M 56.61 M 52.50 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 58.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. A10 Networks is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.