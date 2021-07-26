Lakeland Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.38% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $55,001,000 rose by 8.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $54,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lakeland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $77.05

52-week low: $39.38

Price action over last quarter: down 14.95%

Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. It serves a wide variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare.