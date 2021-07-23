Preview: HomeStreet's Earnings

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, July 26. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

HomeStreet EPS will likely be near $1.16 while revenue will be around $86.81 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, HomeStreet reported EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $88.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 43.21% increase for the company. Revenue would be down 1.46% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.07 0.83 0.31 EPS Actual 1.35 1.25 1.15 0.81 Revenue Estimate 89.19 M 89.30 M 86.80 M 76.18 M Revenue Actual 93.35 M 100.03 M 91.84 M 88.10 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of HomeStreet are up 58.63%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HomeStreet is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.