Earnings Outlook For Logitech International

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's look at Logitech International's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Logitech International EPS is expected to be around $0.87, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.06 billion. In the same quarter last year, Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.64 on revenue of $791.89 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 35.94%. Sales would be up 33.86% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.84 1.02 0.57 0.34 EPS Actual 1.45 2.45 1.87 0.64 Revenue Estimate 1.09 B 1.23 B 834.55 M 689.20 M Revenue Actual 1.53 B 1.67 B 1.26 B 791.89 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International were trading at $120.3 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Logitech International is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.