Preview: Bank of Hawaii's Earnings

On Monday, July 26, Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Bank of Hawaii management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $166.28 million. In the same quarter last year, Bank of Hawaii announced EPS of $0.98 on revenue of $177.96 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.67% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 6.56% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.11 0.84 0.90 EPS Actual 1.50 1.06 0.95 0.98 Revenue Estimate 164.69 M 166.06 M 162.50 M 166.72 M Revenue Actual 163.54 M 164.76 M 165.90 M 177.96 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii were trading at $80.93 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bank of Hawaii is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.