Earnings Preview: Enterprise Finl Servs

Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.1 and sales around $94.94 million. Enterprise Finl Servs earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.56 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $75.79 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 96.43%. Revenue would be up 25.26% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.69 0.91 0.53 EPS Actual 0.96 1 0.68 0.56 Revenue Estimate 95.86 M 82.02 M 79.45 M 75.87 M Revenue Actual 90.41 M 95.95 M 75.98 M 75.79 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Enterprise Finl Servs is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.