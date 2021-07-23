Earnings Preview For Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 26. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Lockheed Martin's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Lockheed Martin EPS will likely be near $6.53 while revenue will be around $16.93 billion, according to analysts. Lockheed Martin EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $5.79. Sales were $16.22 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 12.78%. Sales would be up 4.38% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 6.30 6.41 6.09 5.72 EPS Actual 6.56 6.38 6.25 5.79 Revenue Estimate 16.33 B 16.92 B 16.12 B 15.23 B Revenue Actual 16.26 B 17.03 B 16.50 B 16.22 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Lockheed Martin have declined 0.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lockheed Martin is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.