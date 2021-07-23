NextEra Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 72.80% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $3,927,000,000 declined by 6.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,970,000,000.

Looking Ahead

NextEra Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NextEra Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nee/mediaframe/45913/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $1232.24

Company's 52-week low was at $68.33

Price action over last quarter: down 3.09%

Company Description

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. Florida Power & Light contributes roughly 60% of the group's operating earnings. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals more than 50 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.