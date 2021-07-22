Recap: County Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 167.50% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $13,689,000 up by 17.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,190,000.

Guidance

County Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $35.82

Company's 52-week low was at $17.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.30%

Company Overview

County Bancorp Inc is a US-based bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community-oriented business bank, servicing both business customers and individuals. It also provides banking and related financial service, including real estate lending, business services, and agricultural finance, to individual and corporate customers located within the United States. It operates in a single segment, which is community banking.