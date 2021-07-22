 Skip to main content

Lakeland Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 130.43% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $65,009,000 up by 16.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $64,660,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lakeland Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.35

Company's 52-week low was at $9.49

Price action over last quarter: down 10.14%

Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It offers retail banking, business banking, and investment programs. The company's services are lending, depository, short and medium term loans, line and letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, construction and mortgage loans, merchant credit card services, checking account, savings accounts, now accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, safe deposit, consumer installment loans and also wire transfer, internet and mobile banking, night depository services and investment and advisory services. The company operates through offices located in New Jersey and New York. Its primary source of revenue is interest income generated from loans, leases and investment securities.

 

