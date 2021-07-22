Nucor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1300.00% over the past year to $5.04, which beat the estimate of $4.74.

Revenue of $8,789,000,000 up by 103.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,310,000,000.

Outlook

Nucor said it sees Q3 earnings to be the highest quarterly earnings in the company's history.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/42114

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $110.97

52-week low: $40.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.79%

Company Description

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue.