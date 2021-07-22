 Skip to main content

Recap: Blackstone Group Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.70% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $2,118,000,000 decreased by 15.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,840,000,000.

Outlook

Blackstone Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478895&tp_key=6a815c6a88

Technicals

52-week high: $106.14

52-week low: $49.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.28%

Company Overview

Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset manager with more than $350 billion in assets under management. Its alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. The company is organized into four segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit & Insurance. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.

 

