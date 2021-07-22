Newmont: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 159.38% over the past year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $3,065,000,000 higher by 29.60% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,180,000,000.

Guidance

Newmont hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Newmont hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fnewmont-announces-second-quarter-2021-113000102.html&eventid=3291425&sessionid=1&key=7D095AB1A0B715B54296D7C5BE3FE196®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $75.31

Company's 52-week low was at $54.18

Price action over last quarter: down 3.19%

Company Profile

Newmont is the world's largest gold producer. In 2020, the company produced 5.9 million attributable ounces of gold and over 1 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts. On a long-term basis, the company expects to produce 6.5 to 7 million ounces of annual gold production while driving all-in sustaining costs down to $800 per $900 per ounce. In comparison, 2020 AISC was $1,045 per ounce.