Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 213.33% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $1,952,000,000 higher by 5.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,940,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.53.com%2F&eventid=3190261&sessionid=1&key=025DCBA20D009055B7203CF77B10C4B5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.06

52-week low: $18.25

Price action over last quarter: down 1.28%

Company Overview

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.