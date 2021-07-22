Allegion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 43.48% over the past year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $1.29.

Revenue of $746,900,000 up by 26.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $708,470,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.25 and $5.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,910,000,000 and $2,924,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/alle/mediaframe/45393/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $144.76

Company's 52-week low was at $94.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.53%

Company Profile

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands, such as Schlage, von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spin-off transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2020, Allegion generated 74% of sales in the Americas, 20% of sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 6% of sales in Asia-Pacific. The company mainly competes with Swedish-based Assa Abloy AB, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and U.S.-based Spectrum Brands.