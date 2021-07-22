 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allegion: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 43.48% over the past year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $1.29.

Revenue of $746,900,000 up by 26.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $708,470,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.25 and $5.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,910,000,000 and $2,924,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/alle/mediaframe/45393/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $144.76

Company's 52-week low was at $94.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.53%

Company Profile

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands, such as Schlage, von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spin-off transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2020, Allegion generated 74% of sales in the Americas, 20% of sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 6% of sales in Asia-Pacific. The company mainly competes with Swedish-based Assa Abloy AB, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and U.S.-based Spectrum Brands.

 

Related Articles (ALLE)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Allegion's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com