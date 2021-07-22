Banc of California: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 172.73% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $59,847,000 higher by 8.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $58,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Banc of California hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/banc/mediaframe/45477/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.40

Company's 52-week low was at $9.00

Price action over last quarter: down 5.93%

Company Profile

Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate.