Recap: Metropolitan Bank Holding Q2 Earnings

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.16% year over year to $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $43,129,000 rose by 20.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,280,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Metropolitan Bank Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $66.40

52-week low: $25.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.42%

Company Overview

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp is a bank holding company. It provides a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The services provided by the company include deposits, trade finance, cash management solutions, savings, electronic banking, cards, and others. The company also provides various lending products such as acquisition loans, construction loans, and lines of credit, retail, office, hospitality, multifamily, mixed-use, warehouse and distribution, and specialty use properties. The bank derives its revenue in the form of interest incomes on loans.