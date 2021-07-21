Recap: Central Valley Community Q2 Earnings

Shares of Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 233.33% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $18,081,000 rose by 16.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Central Valley Community hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Central Valley Community hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.75

52-week low: $11.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.52%

Company Overview

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Bank offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, their owners, managers, and employees in the central valley area of California. It conducts a commercial banking business, which includes accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also provides domestic and international wire transfer services and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. It is also engaged in internet banking which consists of inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management.