Recap: Moelis & Q2 Earnings

Shares of Moelis & (NYSE:MC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1181.82% over the past year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $360,907,000 up by 125.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $262,520,000.

Guidance

Moelis & hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Moelis & hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mc/mediaframe/45525/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $59.63

52-week low: $28.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.96%

Company Overview

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides unconflicted strategic advice to a diverse client base. The firm's objective is to offer a range of advisory services with expertise across all major industries in mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Business is operated through the geographical region of the United States, Europe, and Internationally of which the United States accounts for a major share of the revenue.