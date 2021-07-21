Spirit of Texas Bancshare: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 59.09% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $33,559,000 higher by 17.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,010,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Spirit of Texas Bancshare hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.94

52-week low: $10.45

Price action over last quarter: down 2.30%

Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers business checking accounts, lending, treasury management, mortgages, personal financial security, and mobile and online banking services. Its only reportable segment being the business, community banking, provides a broad range of retail and commercial banking services.