Recap: Netgear Q2 Earnings

Shares of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.22% over the past year to $0.66, which missed the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $308,811,000 higher by 10.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $314,840,000.

Outlook

Netgear hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $285,000,000 and $300,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM ET

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $46.38

52-week low: $27.17

Price action over last quarter: down 11.11%

Company Overview

Netgear Inc is a provider of networking solutions. The reportable segments of the company are connected home, and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi internet networking solutions and smart devices such as Orbi Voice smart speakers and Meural digital canvas; and SMB focused on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, storage, wireless LAN and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price.