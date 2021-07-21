Recap: Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) fell after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.51% over the past year to $2.05, which beat the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $4,580,000,000 rose by 41.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,350,000,000.

Guidance

Texas Instruments Sees Q3 EPS $1.87-$2.13 vs $1.97 Est., Sales $4.4B-$4.76B vs $4.58B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ndnuzc9v

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $197.58

52-week low: $125.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.53%

Company Overview

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates about 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in digital signal processors, used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.