Recap: Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings
Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) fell after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 38.51% over the past year to $2.05, which beat the estimate of $1.82.
Revenue of $4,580,000,000 rose by 41.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,350,000,000.
Guidance
Texas Instruments Sees Q3 EPS $1.87-$2.13 vs $1.97 Est., Sales $4.4B-$4.76B vs $4.58B Est.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ndnuzc9v
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $197.58
52-week low: $125.43
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.53%
Company Overview
Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates about 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in digital signal processors, used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings