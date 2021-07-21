 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking into UniFirst's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Share:

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q3, UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) earned $54.16 million, a 33.09% increase from the preceding quarter. UniFirst also posted a total of $464.32 million in sales, a 3.24% increase since Q2. UniFirst earned $40.69 million, and sales totaled $449.76 million in Q2.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in UniFirst's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, UniFirst posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For UniFirst, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Analyst Predictions

UniFirst reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.21/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.83/share.

 

Related Articles (UNF)

UniFirst: Return On Capital Employed Insights
Recap: UniFirst Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2021
Earnings Outlook For UniFirst
EXCLUSIVE: Xos Enters Strategic Agreement With UniFirst For Electric Delivery Vehicles
Analyzing UniFirst's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings