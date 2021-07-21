Newmont Goldcorp's Earnings Outlook

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's look at Newmont Goldcorp's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp's EPS to be near $0.76 on sales of $3.18 billion. In the same quarter last year, Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings per share of $0.32 on revenue of $2.37 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 137.5%. Revenue would be have grown 34.46% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.95 0.84 0.33 EPS Actual 0.74 1.06 0.86 0.32 Revenue Estimate 3.26 B 3.47 B 3.30 B 2.37 B Revenue Actual 2.87 B 3.38 B 3.17 B 2.37 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp were trading at $60.44 as of July 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Newmont Goldcorp is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.