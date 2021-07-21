Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group

On Thursday, July 22, Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Blackstone Group analysts model for earnings of $0.77 per share on sales of $1.84 billion. In the same quarter last year, Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 on sales of $2.52 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 79.07% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 26.87% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.89 0.55 0.43 EPS Actual 0.96 1.13 0.63 0.43 Revenue Estimate 1.70 B 2.29 B 1.26 B 1.09 B Revenue Actual 2.05 B 3.63 B 3.03 B 2.52 B

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 85.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Blackstone Group is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.