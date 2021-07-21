Recap: ASML Holding Q2 Earnings

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 54.31% over the past year to $3.04, which beat the estimate of $2.93.

Revenue of $4,843,000,000 up by 32.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,920,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected between $6,264,000,000 and $6,505,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $723.01

52-week low: $343.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.72%

Company Description

Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is a leading manufacturer of photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a meaningful portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. Chipmakers require next-generation EUV lithography tools from ASML to continue past the 7-nanometer process node. ASML's products are used at every major semiconductor manufacturer, including Intel, Samsung, and TSMC.