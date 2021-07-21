 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 6:43am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $32.68 billion.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $22.19 billion.
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is expected to report earnings of $1.52 per share on revenue of $12.51 billion.
  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.
  • Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.33 per share on revenue of $33.21 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.93 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.
  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
  • UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

