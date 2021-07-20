United Community Banks: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 146.88% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $187,805,000 higher by 61.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $169,280,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Community Banks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $36.67

Company's 52-week low was at $15.73

Price action over last quarter: down 10.55%

Company Profile

United Community Banks Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Community Bank. The bank has scores of offices throughout portions of Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. It has traditionally grown through the organic growth of existing offices and de novo locations, complemented by selective acquisitions. United conducts substantially all of its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks. The community banks offer a full range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services. The bank's loan portfolio is well diversified, but predominantly commercial.