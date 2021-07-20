Rush Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 117.39% over the past year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $1,316,000,000 up by 31.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Rush Enterprises hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $86.62

52-week low: $35.06

Price action over last quarter: down 5.24%

Company Description

Rush Enterprises is the only publicly traded, standalone commercial truck dealer in North America. With 120 locations, it sells 5.6% of new class 8 trucks as the largest truck dealer on the continent. Vehicle sales include class 4-8 new trucks as well as range of used commercial vehicles. Aftermarket parts and service are key drivers of profitability as they generate approximately 30% of revenue and 65% of gross profit. Rush's class 8 customers include large fleets (32%), mid-size fleets (16%), vocational customers (40%), and owner-operators (12%). In 2019, Rush generated $5.8 billion in revenue.